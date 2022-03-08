Tulsa police working through more backlogged rape kits with grant extension

The Tulsa Police Department is grateful for the extension of funding to help its Special Victims Unit continue to address a yearslong backlog of untested sexual assault kits and help survivors find justice.

The department received a $1.5 million grant through the Bureau of Justice Assistance's Sexual Assault Kit Initiative in 2018.

The funding allowed police to take inventory of its stock of unsubmitted sexual assault kits that still need to be tested, to investigate and prosecute cold cases, and to provide support for sexual assault survivors. The grant also funded new employees who work closely with the sexual assault response team to improve officers’ efforts in Tulsa, police said in a press release.

The grant allowed for 772 previously unsubmitted sexual assault kits to be tested to completion, according to the release. As a result, criminal charges have been filed in two cases that are expected to go to trial this year, according to the Police Department.

In 2021 the Police Department got a $2 million extension to continue the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative project. This funding will allow the department to test an additional 1,700 sexual assault kits over the next three years, the agency said.

By 2017, the problem of backlogged rape kits led then-Gov. Mary Fallin to sign an executive order creating a task force to alleviate the problem.

A four-tiered ranking system for the backlog of kits has helped the Tulsa Police Department prioritize testing of the kits, Lt. Darin Ehrenrich said in a previous interview, adding that testing each kit costs more than $600.

Police said they will continue to partner with community agencies, train officers on trauma and victim behavior, test unsubmitted sexual assault kits, and investigate and prosecute unsolved sexual assault cases.

Studies on sexual violence show that only around one-third of these crimes are even reported to police. The Tulsa Police Department’s Special Victims Unit partners with local agency Domestic Violence Intervention Services to provide resources to survivors of sexual assault, police said.

For additional information, including what to do if you are a victim of sexual assault, call 918-743-5763 or contact the Special Victims Unit directly at 918-596-9168 or specialvictimsunit@cityoftulsa.org. To speak with the SVU advocate, call 918-596-9331.

