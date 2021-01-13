Tulsa police seek to ID robbers, including one shown pointing gun at cannabis dispensary clerk

Tulsa police detectives are looking for three people who they alleged robbed a medical cannabis dispensary and held a store employee at gunpoint earlier this month.

A TPD news release states the incident occurred at Eufloria Dispensary, 303 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., around 1:30 a.m. Jan. 4. Officers reported the group managed to take cash, cannabis and related paraphernalia, and that one suspect held a gun against an employee's head.

The dispensary is open 24 hours and offers what it describes as a "full spectrum cannabis cafe experience" in the Tulsa Arts District.

Detectives said they believe the assailants' "distinctive clothing," along with distinctive skin markings on the gunman's left hand, will aid with identifying those reportedly responsible.

A surveillance image provided with the news release show three light spots on one of the men's hands.

In another photo, one of the men is seen carrying a bag while wearing gloves as the gunman points the weapon at a customer service worker. The same person is seen in an additional photo holding the gun to the worker's head while both are standing behind the store's counter.