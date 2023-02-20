Tulsa police are searching for the person who shot a woman in the back of her head while she was driving early Monday.

An officer in a patrol car heard the gunshot near Admiral Place and Yale Avenue around 3:20 a.m., according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

The officer then saw a white SUV pull over with its hazard lights on. The woman in the car flagged down the officer and said she had been shot.

The woman was hospitalized with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Police discovered that a dark vehicle had been following the woman and fired one round into her car before speeding off.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.