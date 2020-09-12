 Skip to main content
Tulsa police seek information after 15-year-old suffers gunshot wound to eye

Tulsa police were on the hunt for information Saturday after a 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to his eye. 

Officers responded to the call about 7:10 a.m. in the 2100 block of north Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and arrived as medical personnel was loading the boy into an ambulance. 

He was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said in a news release. 

Detectives collected evidence and spoke with witnesses in the area, who said they saw a white or silver SUV flee the scene. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

