Tulsa Police seek info in hit-and-run that left a man in a coma

Police are seeking information on a hit-and-run that left a man in a coma after he was struck around midnight Sunday in east Tulsa.

Officers responded at 12:10 a.m. Sunday, where they found a man had been hit by a car while he attempted to cross 91st Street on foot just east of 101st East Avenue near the Creek Turnpike, according to a Tulsa Police post on social media.

Police believe a 2010-2012 Ford Fusion was eastbound when it struck the man and left the scene.

"The vehicle sustained a broken chrome grill, and a black passenger side mirror was broken off at the scene," police said.

The man struck by the car was transported to a local hospital and has been in a coma since the collision, according to police.

Witnesses may have seen the man previously driving a white Jeep Liberty around 71st and Mingo with its passenger side tires blown out, police said. The man reportedly parked at a women's medical clinic near Hillcrest Hospital South before trying to cross 91st Street on foot.

"If you have any evidence that can help with this investigation ... (or) evidence that shows something to support another version of events, please contact us," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Callers may remain anonymous. Reference case 2022-037871.