Tulsa police are searching for a shooting suspect after a standoff situation Thursday morning.

Around 8 a.m. officers responded to a call about a shooting in a neighborhood near East Apache Street and North Peoria Avenue, according to a Tulsa Police Department social media post.

Once they arrived, they found a woman outside one of the homes who had been shot in the leg after a domestic altercation. She was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover, police said.

The alleged shooter was believed to be hiding within the home, according to the post, but police did not find him inside. Officers have remained in communication with the suspect, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Tulsa World Newsroom podcast: True crime in Tulsa: Why are Tulsa police so good at solving homicides?