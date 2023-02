A woman’s body was recovered from Mingo Creek on Saturday afternoon, according to Tulsa Police.

Officers responded to 3164 South Mingo Road at 1:45 p.m. Saturday after a report of a body in the creek. When officers arrived, they discovered the partially submerged body. Tulsa Fire Department was also on scene to help with the recovery.

Police say the body is that of an unidentified white female. Detectives and the Medical Examiner’s office are processing the scene. The cause of death was unknown.