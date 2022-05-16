Tulsa police officers to face trial in corruption case stemming from gang shooting

Two Tulsa police officers will face trial in a case the prosecution claims is criminal “police corruption” but the defense says is more appropriate for Internal Affairs.

Tulsa County Special Judge David Guten made the decision Monday evening after hearing three days worth of witness testimony to Lt. Marcus Harper and Officer Ananias Carson’s alleged involvement in the apparent cover-up of a gang shooting tied to the associates of a former officer who’s now on federal probation.

Harper and Carson face one count each of accessory to a felony after the fact on allegations that they secretly met with and assisted then-Officer Latoya Dythe in concealing a gang shootout that involved her boyfriend’s younger brother and his associate.

Both men are on unpaid leave from the department and free on bond in the nearly 2-year-old case.

Rogers County District Attorney Matt Ballard and Assistant District Attorney Isaac Shields called four more witnesses to the stand Monday afternoon in addition to the eight from whom the court heard last week. The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office had recused itself from the case.

Harper is married to Tulsa City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, who has been present for the hearings.

Testimony focused on information and evidence recovered via search warrants of Harper’s, Carson’s and Dythe’s personal cellphones, cars or residences with an emphasis on what was not found, including text messages with Dythe on Carson’s phone and the guns her boyfriend’s little brother, Johnathan Jones, and boyfriend’s gangster associate, Edward Townsell, are alleged to have used during the shootout.

Witnesses testified that Carson deleted his text messages with Dythe on the day officers intended to search his phone and interview him a second time.

Dythe testified that she asked Harper, her police mentor, and Carson, her friend, to come to her south Tulsa apartment on Aug. 24, 2020, after Johnathan Jones returned her personal vehicle punctured with bullet holes. Johnathan Jones testified that he had planned to run an errand at Walmart with Townsell but made a stop along the way for cigarettes in the heart of rival gang territory: 61st Street and Peoria Avenue.

Both young men maintained during earlier testimony that they were the victims of the shootout, in which their charges are still pending, but investigators testified that they think differently, as did Harper and Carson after seeing the evidence and speaking with Johnathan Jones firsthand before other police officers arrived.

Harper and Carson reportedly told Dythe to report the shooting to an on-duty supervisor — Carson was off-duty and Harper, though normally on at the time, said he had taken off with a hurt ankle — and left before other officers arrived, with neither telling any supervisor for several days that they had been at the apartment beforehand or making an effort to share information prosecutors say was pertinent to the gang shooting investigation.

Carson later told investigators he thought Johnathan Jones’ initial account of the shooting was bogus, and Harper told investigators he thought someone had shot from inside Dythe’s car based on the bullet holes, a picture of which investigators recovered from Carson’s phone, according to witness testimony.

Witnesses testified that Harper and Carson had minimal phone contact before the date of the shooting but six phone calls in the days following, supplementing what Carson previously told investigators — that he and Harper arranged to meet to talk in a park or two after their encounter at Dythe’s apartment.

Testimony grew most tense when Tulsa Police Department Lt. Demetrios Treantafeles took the stand and recounted how a gang shooting investigation “quickly spiraled to a police corruption case.”

Treantafeles said Harper’s and Carson’s lack of action and omission of information cost him and his Crime Gun Unit several days they spent piecing together the case on their own, putting them in harm’s way during high-risk search warrants, allowing suspects more time to distance themselves from the shooting and possibly losing track of the guns used in the crime forever.

Danny Williams, Harper’s attorney, emphasized that the investigation still led to those accused of the shooting and argued that the state failed to present evidence that showed the defendants’ actions or inactions substantiated their charge in allowing Johnathan Jones to abscond in some way.

Carson’s attorney, Allen Smallwood, targeted the credibility of the witnesses upon whom the state is relying for testimony of what Harper and Carson did and said at Dythe’s apartment.

Smallwood also argued that Treantafeles was willing to adopt Dythe’s testimony only when it suited the prosecution’s narrative. Treantafeles acquiesced that Dythe “has been untruthful at times,” but he held to what he thinks the evidence shows.

“I believe (Harper and Carson’s) motive was to clean up that scene and make sure that Latoya didn’t get into any trouble,” he said, drawing audible scoffs from some in the gallery as Smallwood fired back incredulously, clarifying that Treantafeles believed the pair would risk it all for Dythe.

Guten scheduled the defendants for arraignment before District Judge Tracy Priddy in late May.

