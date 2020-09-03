Tulsa police officer who shot man in March is indicted by Multicounty Grand Jury

The Oklahoma Multicounty Grand Jury returned an indictment against a Tulsa police officer on Thursday, charging him with reckless conduct with a firearm related to his shooting of a man in March.
Aaron Russell, 29, has been on administrative leave since shooting and wounding Michael Delaney, 35, in the 2800 block of South Pittsburg Avenue early March 21.
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said a consultation with Tulsa Police Department officials, including Chief Wendell Franklin, led to the decision to present the investigation to the Multicounty Grand Jury, which is under the purview of the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office.
The charge against Russell will be filed Friday in Tulsa County District Court, Kunzweiler’s office said.
A copy of the indictment obtained by the Tulsa World on Thursday evening indicates that the grand jury declined to return a more serious charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, a felony.
But in the reckless firearm count — a misdemeanor — the grand jury alleges that Russell “created a situation of unreasonable risk and probability of death or great bodily harm and demonstrated a conscious disregard” for Delaney’s safety when he fired his handgun multiple times at the vehicle Delaney was driving.
Scott Wood, Russell’s attorney, said the grand jury’s return shocked him and that he thinks the grand jury misunderstood the factors on which Russell based his decision to shoot.
Russell shot in defense of his backing officer, Wood said, whom he thought was near the front of Delaney’s car. He also saw a gun in the car, which was later determined to be an air pistol.
“He had no way of knowing that,” Wood said. “In my view, (Russell) did exactly as he was trained.”
“Review of the in-car video and body worn camera evidence did not support the initial belief that officers were assaulted with a vehicle, and the firearm was determined to be an airgun,” Tulsa Police Public Information Officer Jeanne Pierce said in a news release Thursday night.
She said the discovery prompted authorities to amend the case against Delaney, who ultimately entered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor count of obstruction.
Kunzweiler described Russell as “cooperative with this investigation from the outset” and emphasized that the officer retains the legal presumption of innocence.
Pierce made similar remarks in the statement from the Tulsa Police Department. She said Russell has been on administrative leave since the shooting occurred in March and will remain on leave until the criminal case is complete. When the criminal case is complete, his work duties will be restricted, and he will be subject to an Internal Affairs review, she said.
