Tulsa police officer who shot man in March is indicted by Multicounty Grand Jury

Scott Wood, Russell’s attorney, said the grand jury’s return shocked him and that he thinks the grand jury misunderstood the factors on which Russell based his decision to shoot.

Russell shot in defense of his backing officer, Wood said, whom he thought was near the front of Delaney’s car. He also saw a gun in the car, which was later determined to be an air pistol.

“He had no way of knowing that,” Wood said. “In my view, (Russell) did exactly as he was trained.”

“Review of the in-car video and body worn camera evidence did not support the initial belief that officers were assaulted with a vehicle, and the firearm was determined to be an airgun,” Tulsa Police Public Information Officer Jeanne Pierce said in a news release Thursday night.

She said the discovery prompted authorities to amend the case against Delaney, who ultimately entered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor count of obstruction.

Kunzweiler described Russell as “cooperative with this investigation from the outset” and emphasized that the officer retains the legal presumption of innocence.