Tulsa police officer shoots, kills reportedly suicidal man who held knife to hostage’s throat
Tulsa police officer shoots, kills reportedly suicidal man who held knife to hostage’s throat

A man who reportedly was cutting himself and then grabbed a bystander Thursday at a midtown QuikTrip was shot by police and died at a hospital.

A Tulsa police officer shot and killed a reportedly suicidal man who held a knife to a hostage's throat outside a midtown convenience store Thursday.

Witnesses at the QuikTrip at 31st Street and Sheridan Road called 911 before 12:30 p.m. and said an agitated man with a knife had cut himself inside the store, Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said.

The man, 36, left after officers arrived and spoke to him inside the store, but they followed him a short distance across the parking lot in the busy area, trying to de-escalate the situation, Meulenberg said.

The fatal shooting by a Tulsa police officer occurred in the parking lot of the QuikTrip at 31st Street and Sheridan Road.

The man then grabbed a passerby who was riding by on a bike and held a knife to that man's throat, Meulenberg said.

Officers were relatively close, Meulenberg said, but at that point they closed the gap even more, and a veteran officer fired possibly twice, striking the man. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

The hostage was physically unharmed, Meulenberg said. He could be seen beyond crime scene tape sitting on the ground, leaning against the wheel of a patrol car, before he was taken to police headquarters for an interview with detectives.

Meulenberg said police are speaking with several witnesses and that they will have surveillance footage, body-worn camera footage and possibly cellphone video to review during the investigation.  

“We’re still unpacking this, but right now what it looks like is unfortunately someone who was going through some type of mental anguish, who is suicidal, came out here, and when he turned and decided to make that into a hostage situation where someone else’s life was in danger, we had to step forward and take action,” Meulenberg said.

“Unfortunately someone lost their life today, but we also saved somebody’s life today.”

