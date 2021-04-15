Tulsa police officer pleads guilty to federal firearms charges

Jones, 28, is facing the same false-statement charges and remains in the Tulsa County jail on an FBI hold. He has not yet made an appearance in the federal case, according to online court records, and is currently in district court proceedings after being accused in two felony cases.

A few months after Dythe gave the gun to Jones, he was allegedly involved in a shooting that wounded at least one man at a south Tulsa apartment complex.

A co-defendant in the case told police the shooting took place when he, along with Jones and two other men, went to confront the victim about a pistol he supposedly stole from Jones, according to a probable cause affidavit.

They arrived outside an overnight apartment party near 61st Street and Memorial Drive early Aug. 6, 2020, and demanded that a man standing outside tell them their target’s whereabouts. When “not given the answer they were looking for,” they began attempting to kick down the door of an apartment they thought he might be in, another affidavit states.

They then returned to the man and allegedly robbed him of his shoes, and, upon seeing their intended target peeking out of the window of another apartment, two of the men, not including Jones, fired multiple rounds into the building, the co-defendant stated.