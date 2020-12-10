Tulsa police officer indicted on federal charges after being accused of illegally buying pistol for boyfriend

“This, right here today, makes it difficult. We are already climbing a mountain. We already have an uphill battle in law enforcement. This is one officer, but it tarnishes the good work that’s been done by the multitude of officers upon our department.”

Dythe is suspended without pay as the case plays out in court, Franklin said.

Shores said Franklin notified him of the investigation after the Police Department’s Crime Gun Unit picked it up under the 2150 Initiative, which launched in September and focuses investigative and prosecution resources on gun-related violent crimes.

Its name reflects the badge number of the late Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson, who was shot and killed with an illegally obtained gun during a traffic stop in June.

Asked whether the gun Dythe is alleged to have purchased for Jones was used in a crime, Shores said he could address only the allegations presented Thursday.

“The allegation as set forth in the indictment pertains to a pistol that was purchased, and it does not pertain to whether or not that gun was used subsequently in any crime,” Shores said. “I will tell you that this investigation, pertaining to the two individuals that are identified in this indictment, is ongoing.”