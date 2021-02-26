Tulsa police officer in coma after struggle with combative ambulance patient, police say

A Tulsa police officer lost consciousness while trying to subdue a combative ambulance patient and was put into a medically induced coma Friday morning.

The out-of-town ambulance was headed to Saint Francis Hospital when the patient broke loose from his restraints and began fighting personnel, Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said. The medics called police for help and were met by Officer Sean Love in the southbound lanes of Yale Avenue just south of 61st Street about 8 a.m., the Police Department said on social media.

Love began fighting to subdue the patient in the street, but he soon “fell unconscious,” Meulenberg said.

Another officer got the patient under control, but by that time Love had turned purple and had no pulse, Meulenberg said.

Responders began performing CPR and took Love to nearby Saint Francis, according to the post.

"(Love) is currently in the ICU and in a medically-induced coma due to concerns developing from his loss of consciousness," the post states. "He will be in this state for at least 24 hours before we have an update on his condition."