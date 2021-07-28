Tulsa police officer charged with DUI, carrying firearm under influence, after causing on-duty crash

A Tulsa police officer who is accused of causing an on-duty collision while under the influence of alcohol is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI and carrying a firearm while under the influence.

Officer Todd Snedegar was arrested July 3 after his police cruiser rear-ended another car at a stop light at 41st Street and Memorial Drive about 8:15 a.m. that day, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release. The charges were filed Wednesday, according to court documents.

No one was injured in the crash.

A patrol supervisor at the scene smelled the odor of alcohol on Snedegar’s breath, and Snedegar acknowledged that he had “two shots” the night before the collision, an arrest report states.

He completed a breath test that showed a 0.11% blood-alcohol concentration. The legal limit for driving is 0.08%.

He had with him a police firearm and a personal firearm, both of which were confiscated, according to the arrest report.

Snadegar was booked into the Tulsa County jail July 3 but has been released on bond, according to online jail records.

He has been removed from patrol and placed on restricted assignment due to the criminal investigation.

