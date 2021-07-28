Tulsa police officer charged with DUI, carrying firearm under influence, after causing crash on-duty

A Tulsa police officer is facing driving and carrying a firearm under the influence of alcohol charges after he allegedly caused an on-duty collision while under the influence of alcohol.

Officer Todd Snedegar was arrested on a driving under the influence complaint July 3 after his vehicle rear-ended another car while he was on-duty, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release. He was charged Wednesday with a misdemeanor DUI and carrying a firearm under the influence, according to court documents.

Snedegar was involved in a noninjury collision about 8:15 a.m. July 3 near 41st Street and Memorial Drive, according to the news release.

The initial investigation suggested that Snedegar was at fault and rear-ended the car in front of him at a stoplight.

A patrol supervisor at the scene smelled the odor of alcohol on Snedegar’s breath, and the officer acknowledged that he had “two shots” the night before the collision, an arrest report states.

Snedegar completed a breath test that showed a 0.11% blood-alcohol concentration. The legal limit is 0.08%.

Snadegar was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County jail July 3, but has since posted bond, according to online jail records.