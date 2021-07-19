Tulsa police officer arrested on DUI complaint after causing collision while on-duty

A Tulsa police officer is on restricted assignment after being involved in an on-duty collision allegedly while under the influence of alcohol.

Officer Todd Snedegar was arrested July 3 on complaints of driving under the influence and possession of a firearm while intoxicated after his vehicle rear-ended another car while he was on-duty, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release Monday.

About 8:15 a.m. July 3, Snedegar, who was on duty at the time, told a dispatcher he had been involved in a noninjury collision near 41st Street and Memorial Drive, the news release states.

Other officers responded, and the initial investigation suggested that Snedegar was at fault and had rear-ended the car in front of him at a stoplight.

A patrol supervisor at the scene smelled the odor of alcohol on Snedegar's breath, and the officer later acknowledged that he had been drinking the night before the collision, the news release states.

Snedegar completed a breath test that showed a 0.11 percent blood-alcohol concentration. The legal limit is 0.08 percent.

He was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County jail that day, according to the news release.

Snedegar has been removed from patrol and placed on restricted assignment due to the criminal investigation.