Tulsa police officer arrested July 3 for DUI after causing collision on-duty

A Tulsa police officer is on restricted assignment after allegedly causing a collision while under the influence of alcohol.

Officer Todd Snedegar was arrested July 3 for driving under the influence and possession of a firearm while intoxicated when his vehicle rear-ended another car while he was on-duty, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release sent out Monday.

About 8:15 a.m. July 3, Snedegar, who was on duty at the time, told dispatch he was involved in a non-injury collision near 41st Street and Memorial Drive, the news release stated.

Officers responded to the scene, and the initial investigation suggested Snedegar was at fault and rear-ended the car in front of him at a stoplight.

A patrol supervisor at the scene smelled an alcoholic odor on Snedegar's breath, and he later admitted he was drinking the night before the collision, the news release states.

Snedegar completed an intoxilyzer test that showed a 0.11-percent blood-alcohol concentration. The legal limit is 0.08 percent.

He was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County jail July 3, according to the news release.

Snedegar was removed from patrol and placed on restricted assignment due to the criminal investigation.