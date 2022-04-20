 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa police officer arrested in child abuse investigation by Muscogee Nation

A Tulsa police officer has been arrested by the Muscogee Nation on a charge of child abuse, the Tulsa Police Department said in a news release.

Michael Bell, who has been an officer since 2019, is being investigated by the Muscogee Nation after an alleged incident that occurred while he was off-duty in Jenks, police said.

Because Bell is a tribal citizen, the Muscogee Nation is handling the investigation, but the federal government may also add additional charges.

Bell was booked into Tulsa County jail on Tuesday, police said.

Prior to being arrested, Bell was placed on administrative leave and relieved of his duties pending the investigation.

