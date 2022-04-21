Tulsa police officer allegedly abused infant while off-duty, Muscogee Nation says

A Tulsa police officer who was arrested on Monday for tribal child abuse charges allegedly abused an infant in Jenks while off-duty, according to a Muscogee Nation news release.

Michael Donovan Bell, an officer of three years with the Tulsa Police Department, was placed on administrative leave and relieved of his duties pending the investigation after the department learned of the charges filed in Muscogee Nation District Court.

Both Bell and the infant victim are tribal citizens, according to the Muscogee Nation.

Bell was booked into Tulsa County jail Monday, and his bail was set at $10,000 with an order to not have contact with the victim.

“We are grateful to the multiple law-enforcement and child-protection agencies who provided our Lighthorse Police investigators and arresting officers with important collaboration and cooperation in this case,” said Lighthorse Chief Richard Phillips.

Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police was assisted in the investigation by the Jenks Police Department, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, Indian Child Welfare and the Tulsa Police Department. Muscogee Nation Attorney General Geri Wisner said the victim and the victim's caregiver will be offered victim services.

Bell is scheduled for arraignment in Muscogee (Creek) Nation District Court on July 11.

The United States, which has concurrent jurisdiction in the Bell case, provided notice Thursday that the U.S. Attorney’s Office does not intend to file charges in the matter, according to the Muscogee Nation.