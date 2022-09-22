Tulsa police: Man dies in custody after evading officers following armed robbery at convenience store

A man accused of armed robbery died in police custody Wednesday night after he allegedly jumped down a 30-foot embankment and was bitten by a police dog while evading officers, the Tulsa Police Department said in a news release.

Ramond Thompson, 40, died at a hospital after police apprehended him following a foot chase, and another man suspected in the armed robbery was not caught.

Officers responded about 7 p.m. Wednesday to the 2-Go Food Mart, 5506 E. Pine St., where two men reportedly robbed the convenience store with a firearm.

After at least one shot was fired, leaving one person wounded, the two men left the store in a silver sedan, police said. A little over an hour later, an officer saw the vehicle on Pine Street near Oklahoma 11 and attempted to stop the driver. A brief pursuit ensued until the vehicle stopped on a dead end street near 6000 E. Xyler St. west of Tulsa International Airport, the release states.

The two men then jumped out of the car and ran in different directions. One of the men jumped off a house's back patio down a steep drop-off before running into a darkly wooded area. He has not been found, police said.

The other man, Thompson, ran behind the house, climbed on top of a metal railing and jumped over the edge, "likely tumbling more than 30 feet down a steep, rocky embankment into a dark wooded area," according to the release.

An officer and K-9 unit began tracking Thompson, who reportedly kept evading officers after navigating down the embankment. The K-9 unit tracked him to a hiding spot in brush about 300 feet from the house on Xyler Street, and the dog entered the brush and bit Thompson on the upper arm near his armpit until the officer put him in handcuffs, police said.

Officers escorted him about 370 feet through rough terrain and brush to the closest street where an ambulance could meet them.

"While walking, Thompson was conscious but fell a few times and had some difficulty breathing," the news release said.

Once out of the wooded area, Tulsa firefighters began rendering first aid to Thompson, and an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital.

"Thompson’s medical condition worsened sometime as he was transferred from the scene to the hospital where he was pronounced dead," police said.

Preliminary investigation results reveal Thompson had injuries consistent with a "heavy fall that likely contributed to his death."

Officers on the scene recovered cash from the robbery, cellphones from the suspects and a pistol Thompson reportedly dropped while running.

The suspect still at large likely also was injured when he jumped off the patio, police said.

Tulsa Police detectives are continuing the investigation into Thompson's death, as well as the alleged robbery.