Tulsa Police make arrests after alleged threat to kill family

Tulsa Police officers have arrested three people after a threat was allegedly made against children and their father.

Officers responded to the Autumn Ridge Apartments at 8100 E. 19th St. after an 11-year-old child ran to the QuikTrip at 8105 E. 21st St. at 4:15 p.m. Friday and told employees that Ayden Brown had a pistol and was going to kill their family.

Police say they secured the scene and began a search for Brown, who had fled before officers arrived. Family members of the child told officers where Brown was living with Brittany Alexander.

An investigation revealed that Brown was in a feud with the family that stemmed from gang associations, police said. The feud apparently intensified after Alexander's car was stolen along with one of the couple's guns and drugs.

Police say Alexander and Brown then went to the apartment to demand the return of their belongings and threatened to kill two 11-year-old children and their father.

Alexander and Brown surrendered to officers after a short standoff at another apartment in the complex.

Another person was arrested for possession of a replica firearm after a felony convictions.

Alexander and Brown were arrested for threatening an act of violence and commission of a gang crime. Brown was also charged with possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Alexander is said to be a tribal member.