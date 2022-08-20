 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa Police make arrest in Friday afternoon fatal shooting

  • Updated
Julian Zavaleta

Zavaleta

Tulsa Police have arrested a suspect in connection to an apparent road rage incident that led to the fatal shooting Friday afternoon.

Julian Zavaleta, 21, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge.

Police say Zavaleta was involved in a situation that elicited a road rage reaction with a 25-year-old female around 2 p.m. Friday. After the incident, she pulled into the parking lot of an AutoZone at 5155 S. Peoria Ave. and got out of her vehicle. Police say Zavaleta got out of his car and shot her in the abdomen. She was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Zavaleta fled the scene and later contacted authorities to turned himself in. He was apprehended without incident and the firearm was recovered.

Massive asteroid set for closest approach to Earth since 1914

