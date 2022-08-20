Tulsa Police make arrest in Friday afternoon fatal shooting

Police say Zavaleta was involved in a situation that elicited a road rage reaction with a 25-year-old female around 2 p.m. Friday. After the incident, she pulled into the parking lot of an AutoZone at 5155 S. Peoria Ave. and got out of her vehicle. Police say Zavaleta got out of his car and shot her in the abdomen. She was transported to the hospital where she later died.