Tulsa police major sues media companies, saying they misrepresented his comments about police shootings of African Americans

Yates later told the Tulsa World he was referencing research from an economist as well as a conservative commentator and the National Academy of Sciences.

In a later post on Yates’ Facebook page, he wrote that news coverage of his statements “does not reflect my hypothetical discussion of statistics based on the research of others.”

Yates condemned any assertions that he advocates for more police violence against people of color.

“This is plainly false and factually inaccurate,” he said in the statement. “And to think that beyond a discussion of comparative statistics that I would suggest that the ‘police should actually be shooting’ anyone is simply outrageous.”

Yates’ statements on the radio show were followed by a statement from TPD that said it didn’t “condone or support” Yates’ comments.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said this in a Facebook post regarding Yates’ comments on the show: “I want to believe he didn’t intend to say what he did, but what he did say goes against everything we are trying to achieve in community policing.”

The lawsuit faults reporting of the radio interview by Public Radio Tulsa and its news anchor and reporter Chris Polansky.