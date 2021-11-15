Tulsa police major can't sue over reporting he claims paints him as racist, Oklahoma appeals court agrees

The lawsuit faults reporting of the radio interview by Public Radio Tulsa and its news anchor and reporter Chris Polansky. Yates' lawsuit cited a headline accompanying the story: “TPD Major: Police Shoot Black Americans ‘Less Than We Probably Ought To.”

As noted in the appeal, Yates appeared on the Fox News program "Tucker Carlson Tonight" in an attempt to "mitigate the damage" from reporting of his comments.

“In what can only be described as an effort to discredit Mr. Yates and stir racial tensions," the lawsuit states, "the opening paragraph of the article identifies Mr. Yates as a 'white Tulsa Police Department Major' ... thus falsely insinuating that Mr. Yates is racist.”

In the appeals court ruling, judges pointed out the articles cited in the lawsuit quoted Yates verbatim, including the context from the interview.

"Although (Yates) alleges that the articles and headlines published about him were extreme and outrageous, in reality they were straight from the 'horse's mouth,' i.e. accurate, albeit exaggerated, rearticulations of his own words," Judge Thomas Prince wrote in the opinion published Monday.