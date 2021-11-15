Tulsa police major can't sue over reporting he claims paints him as racist, Oklahoma appeals court agrees

An appeals court has upheld a decision blocking a Tulsa police major's lawsuit against media organizations that he claimed portrayed him in a false light after he made a comment about race and policing.
The Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals determined a Rogers County trial court acted appropriately in ruling earlier this year to dismiss Maj. Travis Yates's lawsuit. Named as defendants were Gannett Co. Inc., its affiliate GateHouse Media Oklahoma Holdings Inc., Comcast Corp., Public Radio Tulsa and one of its employees.
Yates' lawsuit stems from reports about comments the longtime Tulsa Police Department employee made on June 8, 2020, while being interviewed on “The Pat Campbell Show” on KFAQ. During the interview, Yates denied the existence of systemic racism and also discussed data collected on police shootings.
“And by the way, all the research says … we’re shooting African-Americans about 24% less than we probably ought to be based on the crimes being committed,” Yates said, according to a partial transcript of the radio show interview included in the lawsuit. “And so, there is — this isn’t Travis talking — the research is sound, but nobody’s watching it. They’re just looking at memes and losing their minds.”
Yates later told the Tulsa World he was referencing research from an economist as well as a conservative commentator and the National Academy of Sciences.
The lawsuit faults reporting of the radio interview by Public Radio Tulsa and its news anchor and reporter Chris Polansky. Yates' lawsuit cited a headline accompanying the story: “TPD Major: Police Shoot Black Americans ‘Less Than We Probably Ought To.”
As noted in the appeal, Yates appeared on the Fox News program "Tucker Carlson Tonight" in an attempt to "mitigate the damage" from reporting of his comments.
“In what can only be described as an effort to discredit Mr. Yates and stir racial tensions," the lawsuit states, "the opening paragraph of the article identifies Mr. Yates as a 'white Tulsa Police Department Major' ... thus falsely insinuating that Mr. Yates is racist.”
In the appeals court ruling, judges pointed out the articles cited in the lawsuit quoted Yates verbatim, including the context from the interview.
"Although (Yates) alleges that the articles and headlines published about him were extreme and outrageous, in reality they were straight from the 'horse's mouth,' i.e. accurate, albeit exaggerated, rearticulations of his own words," Judge Thomas Prince wrote in the opinion published Monday.
Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a Facebook post regarding Yates’ comments: “I want to believe he didn’t intend to say what he did, but what he did say goes against everything we are trying to achieve in community policing.”
The appeals court disagreed with much of the logic behind Yates' claims in the lawsuit.
"Simply put, although the articles 'played fast and loose' with (Yates') statements, as well as the intensity of Bynum's reaction to them, not one of the statements is demonstrably false," the ruling states.