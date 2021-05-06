Tulsa police lieutenant's credibility questioned as he testifies in shooting trial

Tulsa Police Officer Mike Cawiezell, who works with Larkin in the Crime Gun Unit, is heard telling Reed on the recording that “we always catch our guys” after finding Carpenter’s identity. Behenna pointed to the comments as a sign of bias, though the officers said they simply wanted to reassure Reed and his mother that they would do their jobs.

Cawiezell also said Reed’s then-girlfriend told him she was “terrified” for Reed’s safety and that of her daughter after the shooting. She said her daughter identified Carpenter as the person who called out to her while she was walking to ask her if she knew him.

Reed’s mother, who was present during Larkin’s interview with her son, testified Wednesday that her son was being honest when he identified the shooter. Larkin said he acted quickly to have a case opened because he was “worried about possible violence” against Reed or his family members.

“You’ve made it sound like a vindictive thing,” Larkin told Behenna, saying he had no personal issue with Carpenter and simply wanted to find who shot Reed. Larkin initially said he did not recognize Reed but acknowledged that records showed he was Reed’s arresting officer on an unrelated incident in 2005.