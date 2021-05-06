Tulsa police lieutenant's credibility as he testifies in murder trial

"But De'Marchoe Carpenter could go free because you didn't document what other witnesses said," attorney Brett Behenna told Larkin, referring to Carpenter's friends and family. "You just charged him."

Larkin said the Carpenter family's decision to retain counsel was a sign they weren't interested in talking to authorities, which was why he did not attempt to speak to them before recommending charges.

But he told Behenna it was "an error on my part" and acknowledged that he "should have still tried to contact them" for interviews because it would have yielded a more thorough investigation.

First Assistant District Attorney Erik Grayless contended that it would have been "odd" that the Carpenters could have talked to police but opted not to if what they knew could have helped clear Carpenter of charges.

Carpenter is accused of shooting with intent to kill, which carries a sentence of up to life imprisonment, as well as a firearms offense.

Carpenter went to prison while Reed was still a child and before Larkin joined the Tulsa Police Department in 1997, which Larkin said meant he was not initially familiar with his background. However, a recording shows that he told Reed, "He (Carpenter) might have gotten away on that murder, but we're gonna put him away on this one, OK?"