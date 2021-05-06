Tulsa police lieutenant's credibility as he testifies in murder trial

A Tulsa police lieutenant said it was "an error" not to attempt to contact a man and his family before recommending that he face charges in a 2019 shooting — three years after a judge exonerated the same man of a first-degree murder conviction for which he served 20 years in prison.
The lieutenant, Sean Larkin, also acknowledged that he has been barred from testifying in federal court for 11 years after being named as an "unindicted co-conspirator" in a police corruption probe that resulted in a former colleague's imprisonment for perjury.
Prosecutors have called 18 witnesses in the jury trial of De'Marchoe Carpenter, who is charged with shooting Sheldon Reed multiple times while Reed was in his vehicle in north Tulsa on Aug. 6, 2019. Reed testified that he was certain that Carpenter was the shooter, but defense attorneys say Reed is falsely implicating Carpenter.
Carpenter's first name is spelled "Demarco" in court documents. He left prison in 2016 after spending two decades there for a murder conviction in a 1994 drive-by shooting, and Tulsa County District Judge Sharon Holmes declared him — along with Malcolm Scott — actually innocent in the matter.
Defense attorneys have suggested that Reed's actual assailant is a man who has been dating a woman Reed used to date, but Larkin said Thursday he remains confident that Carpenter was the shooter.
"But De'Marchoe Carpenter could go free because you didn't document what other witnesses said," attorney Brett Behenna told Larkin, referring to Carpenter's friends and family. "You just charged him."
Larkin said the Carpenter family's decision to retain counsel was a sign they weren't interested in talking to authorities, which was why he did not attempt to speak to them before recommending charges.
But he told Behenna it was "an error on my part" and acknowledged that he "should have still tried to contact them" for interviews because it would have yielded a more thorough investigation.
First Assistant District Attorney Erik Grayless contended that it would have been "odd" that the Carpenters could have talked to police but opted not to if what they knew could have helped clear Carpenter of charges.
Carpenter is accused of shooting with intent to kill, which carries a sentence of up to life imprisonment, as well as a firearms offense.
Carpenter went to prison while Reed was still a child and before Larkin joined the Tulsa Police Department in 1997, which Larkin said meant he was not initially familiar with his background. However, a recording shows that he told Reed, "He (Carpenter) might have gotten away on that murder, but we're gonna put him away on this one, OK?"
Tulsa Police Officer Mike Cawiezell, who works with Larkin in the Crime Gun Unit, is heard telling Reed on the recording that "we always catch our guys" after finding Carpenter's identity. Behenna pointed to the comments as a sign of bias, though the officers said they simply wanted to reassure Reed and his mother that they would do their jobs.
Cawiezell also said Reed's then-girlfriend told him she was "terrified" for Reed's safety and that of her daughter after the shooting. She said her daughter identified Carpenter as the person who called out to her while she was walking to ask her if she knew him.
Reed's mother, who was present during Larkin's interview with her son, testified Wednesday that her son was being honest when he identified the shooter. Larkin said he acted quickly to have a case opened because he was "worried about possible violence" against Reed or his family members.
"You've made it sound like a vindictive thing," Larkin told Behenna, saying he had no personal issue with Carpenter and simply wanted to find who shot Reed. Larkin initially said he did not recognize Reed but acknowledged that records showed he was Reed's arresting officer on an unrelated incident in 2005.
Upon learning that Reed previously had a casual relationship with Carpenter's now-wife, who filed a protective order against Reed while Carpenter was in prison, Larkin said on the recording that "that makes more sense now because of the girl."
Much of Thursday's proceedings focused on Larkin's career record with the Tulsa Police Department, including his work with the Organized Gang Unit and, more recently, the Crime Gun Unit.
Speaking about the 2009 case in state court for the first time, Larkin said he has never gotten to defend himself after federal prosecutors in Arkansas — who received the corruption case after Tulsa prosecutors recused themselves — identified him as an unindicted co-conspirator.
The case alleged that some officers stole evidence while investigating drug offenses, with Officer Jeff Henderson later being found guilty of perjury. Larkin was not charged with a crime, but federal prosecutors remain unwilling to have him testify for them in court.
"I'm an expert witness, and can testify about homicides in state court, but I can't even testify about a dope case in federal court," Larkin said, adding that the situation made him "frustrated beyond words."
He also revealed that former Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan attempted to have federal prosecutors revisit their decision.
"When you are Giglio'd, there is no way to defend yourself," Larkin said, referring to the legal precedent related to officers deemed to have credibility problems in court. "It's career-ending for a lot of people."
Cawiezell vouched for Larkin on the witness stand, telling Grayless he has not seen or heard Larkin do anything to make him question Larkin's credibility, ethics or morals.
"We're either talking this bold-faced 'innocent man' craziness, or (Reed) is telling the truth. There's not really a middle ground here. Fair to say?" Grayless asked Cawiezell, who said yes.
Cawiezell, like Larkin, said he considered Reed's account of events credible, and he said Reed was lucky to have survived the shooting.
Behenna, though, said Larkin's history could mean families like the Carpenters "don't trust you'll do an honest investigation," particularly when he did not make meaningful attempts to get their account of what happened.
He highlighted incidents from as far back as 2007 in which Larkin was accused of improper conduct at work, which jurors can consider while weighing Larkin's credibility.
"This whole case is based on what Sheldon Reed told you. There is no corroborating evidence that ties this to De'Marchoe," Behenna said.
Larkin acknowledged that the case relies heavily on Reed's statements but said he has never heard of an occasion where a person would knowingly provide a false name in favor of letting his real attacker remain free.
The trial will resume Friday before Associate District Judge Cliff Smith. Jurors are expected to begin deliberating sometime Friday.