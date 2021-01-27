Tulsa police lieutenant on leave now charged with first felony in three-case saga

The most recent offense is alleged to have occurred last week at a midtown church, where an off-duty police officer who is a witness in Lewandowski’s assault case was working as a security officer.

Two church employees alerted the off-duty officer Jan. 17 that a man later identified as Lewandowski had just walked into the church, ignoring their greetings and “staring daggers” at him.

Lewandowski eventually approached the man and reportedly “took up an aggressive stance” in front of him. The security officer, based on his training and experience as a police officer, observed Lewandowski to be “agitated” and seemingly ready to attack, an affidavit states.

Lewandowski asked why the man was in his “business,” to which the security officer replied that “when a man puts his hands on a woman he has to do something about it,” the affidavit states.

“(Lewandowski) stated it was not like that,” the affidavit reads. “He then asked the victim about his wife and son before walking away and attending the service.”

The man was denied a protective order for him and his family against Lewandowski in the days following, according to court records. A judge determined that the interaction did not meet the statutory requirements of stalking.