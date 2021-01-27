Tulsa police lieutenant on leave now charged with first felony in three-case saga

A Tulsa police lieutenant who has been on unpaid leave for about a year during an investigation into an alleged assault was arrested a third time Monday.
Timothy Lewandowski was charged that day with felony attempted intimidation of a witness in the now three-case saga due to an investigation the Tulsa Police Department initiated, Sgt. Jeanne Pierce said.
Lewandowski was arrested in December 2019 on a misdemeanor domestic assault and battery charge. He is accused of slapping a woman during an argument, kneeing her in the side and squeezing her hands with “a lot” of pressure.
He had been arrested on the same complaint in 2003, but that case was expunged, and the criminal records were sealed about a year later, according to jail and city records compiled by the Tulsa World and online court records.
Lewandowski was on paid leave following the December 2019 case while criminal and departmental investigations got underway, until he was accused of violating the victim’s protective order in March, resulting in another arrest. In a misdemeanor charge filed March 31, he’s accused of driving his motorcycle past the victim’s house repeatedly and revving the engine while she was in the driveway.
The department shifted his status to unpaid leave that month, Pierce said. The decision also coincided with the suspension of Lewandowski’s Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training license, Capt. Richard Meulenberg said.
The most recent offense is alleged to have occurred last week at a midtown church, where an off-duty police officer who is a witness in Lewandowski’s assault case was working as a security officer.
Two church employees alerted the off-duty officer Jan. 17 that a man later identified as Lewandowski had just walked into the church, ignoring their greetings and “staring daggers” at him.
Lewandowski eventually approached the man and reportedly “took up an aggressive stance” in front of him. The security officer, based on his training and experience as a police officer, observed Lewandowski to be “agitated” and seemingly ready to attack, an affidavit states.
Lewandowski asked why the man was in his “business,” to which the security officer replied that “when a man puts his hands on a woman he has to do something about it,” the affidavit states.
“(Lewandowski) stated it was not like that,” the affidavit reads. “He then asked the victim about his wife and son before walking away and attending the service.”
The man was denied a protective order for him and his family against Lewandowski in the days following, according to court records. A judge determined that the interaction did not meet the statutory requirements of stalking.
The attempted intimidation of a witness charge was filed Monday. Lewandowski was released on $2,000 bond hours after his arrest that same day, but he was released with an electronic monitor. An order prohibiting contact was also issued in the court case.
In a statement Monday, Pierce said the department presented the case to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office “in an effort to have additional charges filed” against Lewandowski. She said he will remain on leave without pay until his court proceedings in his multiple cases are complete.
“Like others in this situation, he is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” Pierce said.
