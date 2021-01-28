Tulsa police lieutenant charged with intimidating witness resigns from department

A Tulsa Police Department lieutenant who was arrested on a felony charge earlier this week has turned in his resignation, the department announced Thursday.
Timothy Lewandowski had been on unpaid leave for nearly a year during an ongoing investigation into an alleged domestic assault when he was arrested Monday on a felony charge of attempted intimidation of a witness.
The witness, a fellow police officer, was “instrumental” in the initial reporting of Lewandowski’s misdemeanor assault case, and Lewandowski is accused of accosting the man at his off-duty, part-time security job last week, according to a court affidavit.
Lewandowski was also arrested in March on an misdemeanor charge alleging that he violated the protective order of his first victim.
The Tulsa Police Department investigated each of the cases and presented them to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office for charges.
“Chief (Wendell) Franklin and the men and women of the Tulsa Police Department are steadfastly committed to meeting the highest expectations of integrity,” a statement from the department says. “The public has a right to expect us to police ourselves when those expectations are not met.”
Lewandowski joined the Tulsa Police Department in July 1996 and was promoted in October 2011.
Disciplined at least once in his career in 2001, the then-officer forfeited two vacation days in lieu of suspension after departmental leadership determined that he used unnecessary force in “kicking at” a suspect while assisting another agency in an arrest, according to a response to an open records request.
Jail and city records compiled by the Tulsa World show that Lewandowski was arrested on a misdemeanor assault and battery complaint in 2003, but that case was expunged, and the criminal records were sealed about a year later, according to online court records.
About 16 years later, in December 2019, Lewandowski was arrested on the same charge. He is accused of slapping a woman during an argument, kneeing her in the side and squeezing her hands with “a lot” of pressure.
He was placed on paid leave until he was charged with violation of a protective order in March, a case in which he’s accused of driving his motorcycle past the alleged assault victim’s house repeatedly and revving the engine while she stood in the driveway, according to an affidavit.
The department placed him on unpaid leave when the additional charge was filed, a move that also coincided with the suspension of his Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training license, police said previously.
The 53-year-old posted a $2,000 bond to be released from the Tulsa County jail with an electric monitor requirement just hours after his most recent arrest on Monday, and a judge issued an order prohibiting his contact with the witness he’s accused of attempting to intimidate, as well as the witness’ spouse and children.
He appeared in Tulsa County court without counsel Tuesday, and his arraignment was rescheduled for March 9, according to online court records.
