Tulsa police lieutenant charged with intimidating witness resigns from department

Disciplined at least once in his career in 2001, the then-officer forfeited two vacation days in lieu of suspension after departmental leadership determined that he used unnecessary force in “kicking at” a suspect while assisting another agency in an arrest, according to a response to an open records request.

Jail and city records compiled by the Tulsa World show that Lewandowski was arrested on a misdemeanor assault and battery complaint in 2003, but that case was expunged, and the criminal records were sealed about a year later, according to online court records.

About 16 years later, in December 2019, Lewandowski was arrested on the same charge. He is accused of slapping a woman during an argument, kneeing her in the side and squeezing her hands with “a lot” of pressure.

He was placed on paid leave until he was charged with violation of a protective order in March, a case in which he’s accused of driving his motorcycle past the alleged assault victim’s house repeatedly and revving the engine while she stood in the driveway, according to an affidavit.

The department placed him on unpaid leave when the additional charge was filed, a move that also coincided with the suspension of his Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training license, police said previously.