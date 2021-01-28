 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa Police lieutenant charged with felony resigns from department

Tulsa Police lieutenant charged with felony resigns from department

{{featured_button_text}}
012921-tul-nws-lewandowski-timothy

Lewandowski

 Tulsa County jail

A Tulsa Police Department lieutenant who was recently arrested on a felony charge has resigned, the department announced Thursday evening. 

Timothy Lewandowski had been on unpaid leave for about a year during an investigation into an alleged assault when he was arrested Monday on a new charge of attempted intimidation of a witness. 

The witness he's accused of attempting to intimidate, a fellow police officer, is expected to testify in the misdemeanor assault case. 

The Police Department released a statement Thursday evening saying Lewandowski was no longer employed by the department. 

"Chief (Wendell) Franklin and the men and women of the Tulsa Police Department are steadfastly committed to meeting the highest expectations of integrity," the statement says. "The public has a right to expect us to police ourselves when those expectations are not met." 

Lewandowski posted bond Monday to be released from the Tulsa County jail with an electric monitor.

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Related content

Tulsa police lieutenant on leave now charged with first felony in three-case saga

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News