Tulsa Police lieutenant charged with felony resigns from department

A Tulsa Police Department lieutenant who was recently arrested on a felony charge has resigned, the department announced Thursday evening.

Timothy Lewandowski had been on unpaid leave for about a year during an investigation into an alleged assault when he was arrested Monday on a new charge of attempted intimidation of a witness.

The witness he's accused of attempting to intimidate, a fellow police officer, is expected to testify in the misdemeanor assault case.

The Police Department released a statement Thursday evening saying Lewandowski was no longer employed by the department.

"Chief (Wendell) Franklin and the men and women of the Tulsa Police Department are steadfastly committed to meeting the highest expectations of integrity," the statement says. "The public has a right to expect us to police ourselves when those expectations are not met."

Lewandowski posted bond Monday to be released from the Tulsa County jail with an electric monitor.

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

