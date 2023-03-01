Tulsa police shot and killed a burglary suspect they say first fired at officers with a sawed-off shotgun on Wednesday afternoon.

A 12:20 p.m. report of a burglary of a vacant house near the northeast corner of Third Street and Delaware Avenue resulted in a foot chase between a man and officers that ended in the 2800 block of East Second Street.

“Officers started to chase the suspect who ran around the block and into the backyard of an occupied house one block north of the burglary location. As officers converged on the backyard, the suspect again pointed his shotgun at officers,” reported the Tulsa Police Department Public Information Office. “Two officers discharged their duty weapons at the suspect, striking him. An arrest team moved up to secure the suspect and render first aid.”

The main suspect, whom police have described as a white man who appeared to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Capt. Richard Meulenberg told the Tulsa World that a woman who had also been inside the house was apprehended around 4:30 p.m., but no decision had been made yet about whether to charge her.

The two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on routine administrative leave.

A homeowner named David, who asked that his last name not be used, told the Tulsa World he and his wife were working at one of their nearby rental properties when they got a security camera alert at 12:14 p.m. that people were in a vacant house that they recently purchased near Third and Delaware.

“I called the cops, and we were so close we drove over and parked next door,” the man said. “I’ve run homeless people off from this property before, but I just had a real bad feeling, and I said, ‘I’m not making contact with these thieves.’"

He and his wife watched as officers arrived and shouted for the people inside the house to come out and then saw a woman emerge from their property alone.

“Then a man started breaking out the front window, and an officer said, ‘He’s got a shotgun!’” David said. “Me and my wife took cover behind our van. The guy ended up breaking down the backdoor and running out into the alley, and the officers ran after him. Next thing we know, there were gunshots and 15 to 20 more officers showed up.”

Neighbors whose backyard security camera captured images showing the very beginning of the foot chase down an alley and then the sounds of gunshots off camera shared their video with police, as well as with the Tulsa World.