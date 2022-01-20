Tulsa police involved in two pursuits less than an hour apart Thursday; driver in one evades capture

Tulsa police were involved in two separate pursuits within an hour of each other Thursday afternoon, the Police Department said in a news release.
The driver in one pursuit, which spanned several miles and went through northeast Tulsa neighborhoods, is still on the loose.
The driver in the other pursuit was arrested after he attempted to run away from his damaged vehicle on foot, only to be chased by fire marshals and eventually forced out of an apartment where he was hiding, police said.
One pursuit started after officers saw a white 2000 Ram pickup that had been reported stolen on Interstate 244 near Sheridan Road about 1 p.m. Thursday. A traffic stop was initiated, but the vehicle did not stop.
The resulting pursuit entered neighborhoods near Pine Street and Memorial Drive. Speeds reportedly were "reasonable" through the neighborhoods, but the pickup sped up on North Sheridan Road.
Traffic also increased, and because the dangerous conditions "outweighed the necessity of apprehending the suspect," officers stopped pursuing the vehicle, police reported.
Officers later discovered the pickup crashed into a fence near 2300 N. Kingston Place.
The driver of the vehicle was not apprehended, but a passenger was taken into custody, police said.
Less than an hour after the first pursuit ensued about 1:50 p.m., officers attempted to serve felony warrants to Nicholas High at his address in the 2000 block of West Easton Place.
High was wanted on charges of domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor, threatening an act of violence and escaping from arrest or detention, according to court records.
Police said they knew that High had run from officers twice in the previous weeks.
High was not at home when officers got there, but he soon arrived in a black sport utility vehicle. Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the SUV "accelerated," they reported.
A pursuit ensued in "portions of north Tulsa" and on U.S. 75, police said.
The SUV blew a tire early in the pursuit, slowing the speed, and High eventually bailed out and ran away near a fire station at 12th Street and Guthrie Avenue, just south of downtown Tulsa.
He fled on foot with fire marshals chasing him, running into an apartment at 1216 S. Houston Ave., police said.
A News on 6 helicopter confirmed with officers that the running man had entered the apartment and did not come out, and after announcements about police dogs were made, High came out of the apartment and was taken into custody, police said.
High was booked into the Tulsa County jail Thursday evening on complaints of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, knowingly concealing stolen property, grand larceny, first-degree burglary, eluding, resisting arrest and his previous charges.