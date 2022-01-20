Tulsa police involved in two pursuits less than an hour apart Thursday; driver in one evades capture

Less than an hour after the first pursuit ensued about 1:50 p.m., officers attempted to serve felony warrants to Nicholas High at his address in the 2000 block of West Easton Place.

High was wanted on charges of domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor, threatening an act of violence and escaping from arrest or detention, according to court records.

Police said they knew that High had run from officers twice in the previous weeks.

High was not at home when officers got there, but he soon arrived in a black sport utility vehicle. Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the SUV "accelerated," they reported.

A pursuit ensued in "portions of north Tulsa" and on U.S. 75, police said.

The SUV blew a tire early in the pursuit, slowing the speed, and High eventually bailed out and ran away near a fire station at 12th Street and Guthrie Avenue, just south of downtown Tulsa.

He fled on foot with fire marshals chasing him, running into an apartment at 1216 S. Houston Ave., police said.