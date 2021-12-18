 Skip to main content
Tulsa police investigating Saturday morning shooting that left 1 injured
Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that left on person seriously injured early Saturday. 
 
About 8:30 a.m., officers were called to the 5400 block of north Johnstown Avenue in response to a call that a man had been shot, police said.  
 
Detectives at the scene indicated that a man in his late 50s to early 60s sustained multiple gunshot wounds stemming from an alleged disturbance with a neighbor, police said. 
 
The unidentified victim was transported to a local hospital for his injuries that were described as "serious," said police. The victim, police said, is cooperating with investigators, though information about a possible shooter, has not been disclosed. 
 
