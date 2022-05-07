Tulsa Police investigating homicide shooting

The Tulsa Police Department confirmed they are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting as a homicide.
TPD got the call of a shooting near the 500 block of N. 91th E. Ave. around noon Saturday.
The shooting is currently under investigation.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Chris Moore
Web Production Technician
Chris covers video games, television and other aspects of geek culture. He is a host and producer of The Prairie Nerds Podcast. Phone: 918-732-8113
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today