Tulsa police investigating body found in north Tulsa pond
  • Updated
Tulsa police are investigating after a body was found in a pond near East Apache Street and North Harvard Avenue.

The body was found at about 12:30 p.m. after a passerby saw it floating in the pond. Police said, based on the condition of the body, it may have been there several days.

Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said while they did have homicide detectives at the scene, they do not believe it was a homicide at this time. 

The body has been taken to the Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy that police said they hope will provide more information, including identity.

