Tulsa police investigate homicide in mobile home community

A woman was killed Thursday in a gated mobile home community, the Tulsa Police Department reported.

Officers responded to a call about a woman who was found dead in a mobile home at Mingo RV Park, 801 N. Mingo Road, around 8:50 a.m., police said.

Co-workers of the man who lives at the mobile home found the woman while they were checking up on him after he didn't show up at work, police said. 

The 38-year-old man was not found at the home and is considered the primary suspect in the homicide investigation, police said. 

He was later located by Wagoner County sheriff's deputies on the Snug Harbor boat ramp at Fort Gibson Lake around 10:30 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said. 

After he was found, the man stabbed himself with a knife and was given first aid by deputies before being detained and taken to a hospital in Tulsa, police said. 

He was in stable condition and was to be arrested once released from the hospital, police added.

