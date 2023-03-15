Tulsa police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found shot in her bed at an apartment near 51st and Memorial early Wednesday.

Homicide detectives are interviewing witnesses, Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said in a news release.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers, 918-585-5209.

