Tulsa police identify victim, suspect in fatal senior apartment complex shooting

Tulsa police have identified the victim and arrested the suspect who were involved in an altercation that turned deadly at an apartment complex for senior citizens.

Police arrested Charles Frank, 70, on a first-degree murder complaint. He is being held Saturday in the Osage County jail.

Frank allegedly shot Michael Miller, 63, during an altercation about 1:10 p.m. Friday at the Country Club Garden apartments at 444 W. Latimer St.

First responders pronounced the Miller, who had been shot multiple times, dead at the scene.

Frank was later taken to police headquarters without incident for questioning.

Tulsa County District Court records show that Frank twice this year filed emergency protective orders against Miller prior to their deadly dispute.

Both orders -- filed on March 2 and Aug. 16 -- were denied by a judge, records show.