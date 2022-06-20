 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsa police identify victim of fatal shooting outside convenience store

  • Updated
  • 0

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting outside a convenience store west of downtown Tulsa, while the man who turned himself in has been released pending an investigation into an alleged carjacking.

Officers had responded around 4:20 a.m. Sunday to the QuikTrip at 220 N. Gilcrease Museum Road, where a man identified Monday as Desmond Cousino, 25, was found with a fatal gunshot wound.

Surveillance video reportedly shows Cousino attempt to take a man's car at gunpoint, according to a police news release. 

"The two ended up fighting over the weapon, and (the unidentified man) took Cousino's gun, ultimately shooting him and killing him," Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

The unidentified man, who called 911, was taken to the Detective Division, questioned and released, Watkins said.

The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office will determine whether charges are warranted in the homicide.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine set to ban Russian books and music

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert