Tulsa police identify victim of fatal shooting outside convenience store

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting outside a convenience store west of downtown Tulsa, while the man who turned himself in has been released pending an investigation into an alleged carjacking.

Officers had responded around 4:20 a.m. Sunday to the QuikTrip at 220 N. Gilcrease Museum Road, where a man identified Monday as Desmond Cousino, 25, was found with a fatal gunshot wound.

Surveillance video reportedly shows Cousino attempt to take a man's car at gunpoint, according to a police news release.

"The two ended up fighting over the weapon, and (the unidentified man) took Cousino's gun, ultimately shooting him and killing him," Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

The unidentified man, who called 911, was taken to the Detective Division, questioned and released, Watkins said.

The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office will determine whether charges are warranted in the homicide.