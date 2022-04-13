 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa police identify suspect and victim who both died in south Tulsa shooting

The man and woman who died Monday in a shooting at a south Tulsa apartment complex have been identified by Tulsa police.

Dwayne Jackson was shot and killed by police after he shot Rickia Crawford in the chest after he walked around the Crossings at Minshall Park apartments while naked and firing an AR-15 rifle, Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said.

When officers arrived, Jackson was sitting on a curb with the gun in his lap, Meulenberg said. A woman was speaking to him and trying to calm him down, police said in a Facebook post.

Crawford walked up to Jackson and the woman, and Jackson shot Crawford “point-blank” in the chest, the post states. Officers then shot Jackson.

Both Jackson and Crawford were taken to a hospital, where they both died, Meulenberg said.

