Tulsa Police identify man who died after shooting Saturday

Tulsa Police are investigating the city's 57th homicide of 2020 after a man shot in the back in east Tulsa on Saturday later died of his injuries.
Leonard Walker, 20, was found about 2 a.m. Saturday near Admiral Place and 111th East Avenue with a gunshot wound in the back, according to a news release.
Walker was taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries.
