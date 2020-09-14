 Skip to main content
Tulsa Police identify man who died after shooting Saturday

Tulsa Police are investigating the city's 57th homicide of 2020 after a man shot in the back in east Tulsa on Saturday later died of his injuries. 

Leonard Walker, 20, was found about 2 a.m. Saturday near Admiral Place and 111th East Avenue with a gunshot wound in the back, according to a news release. 

Walker was taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries. 

Stetson Payne 918-732-8135

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @stetson__payne

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news, general assignment and other stories. I previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. I'm from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

