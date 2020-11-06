Tulsa Police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting following pursuit

Tulsa Police on Friday identified the man they say officers fatally shot the day before.
Jacob C. Rucker, 36, died about 4 p.m. Thursday in a confrontation with police at the OYO Hotel in the 1000 block of North Garnett Road.
Four investigators were seeking Rucker in connection to a series of auto thefts after he eluded them in a pursuit Wednesday, and they found him in a truck at the motel, Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne Pierce said.
They ordered Rucker to get out of the truck, but he instead rammed an unmarked police vehicle and reportedly tried to run over officers who were on foot.
Four opened fire, fatally shooting Rucker.
They were placed on administrative leave; Rucker was American Indian, Pierce said, prompting the need for federal investigators.
The Thursday shooting wasn't the first time Rucker had been shot, according to Tulsa World archives. In 2004 at age 20, he was the lone surviving victim of a double-shooting in south Tulsa.
He also had multiple past felony convictions, including several robbery and drug possession convictions, and he had been discharged from parole for a grand larceny conviction for a little more than a year at the time of the shooting, according to Department of Corrections records.
