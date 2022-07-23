Tulsa police hire clinical coordinator to optimize departmental response to mental crises

The Tulsa Police Department welcomed a civilian this month to a new position aimed at improving the department's response to residents in mental health crises and fortify partnerships with related agencies.

Katez Marshall joins TPD's Mental Health Unit with decades of experience in therapy, counseling and teaching, but he's already learned one new thing while familiarizing himself with the complex system of care spread across the city: "There's a lot going on" already, he said.

"I've seen firsthand just in my few days or weeks of ride-alongs and training that there are some things and programs I had no idea were even involved," Marshall said. "Even being in private practice, I didn't know those services were available to the community.

"It was an eye-opener."

With enough time to find his footing, police officials hope Marshall will serve as a steady yet transformational figure as they seek to increase their understanding of and response to people experiencing mental crises.

Capt. Shellie Seibert, who oversees the Mental Health Unit as head of the Community Engagement Unit, said that at times throughout the nearly yearlong hiring process she felt she was searching for a "unicorn" to fill the position: someone who could consult with the department on best practices, work as a liaison with numerous community partners, and function as the main mental health educator for the department and the public.

Enter Marshall, a clinician with a background in private and community practice as well as a longtime adjunct professor of psychology at Tulsa Community College.

"Right now, everywhere we go, he knows somebody," Seibert said. "We're making all the rounds, and he's already well known in the `community."

And apparently welcome.

"It’s extremely exciting to me that (TPD has) put this civilian position in place in relation to mental health,” community service provider Amanda Bradley said. “(Marshall) will have a great ability to see things from a mental health angle and be inside the Police Department to really help them see what’s needed.”

Bradley is the associate chief program officer for Family & Children's Services' Community Outreach Psychiatric Emergency Services, or COPES, which partners with TPD in a number of ways, including providing clinicians for a Community Response Team.

Based on a Colorado Springs model and introduced to Tulsa as a pilot program in 2016, CRT combines specially-trained police officers, paramedics and clinicians to respond to mental health calls for service.

Justin Lemery, the Tulsa Fire Department's director of emergency medical services, said he likes to describe such teams as the "best bang for your buck" in mental crisis situations.

"When we show up on scene, we're able to handle nearly every situation possible," he said, recounting a recent run for a suicidal person who, in about three hours, gained access to wraparound services and was back at home at the end of the day.

This year is the first time the CRT has been available 40 hours a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The unit responds to an average of six calls per shift, Lemery said.

But there are still others in need who can't be seen, and they instead receive traditional 911 responses, the outcomes of which — despite agency efforts to ramp-up mental health training — can be a toss-up.

Bradley desires to see a mental health professional involved in any applicable call that makes its way through the 911 system, she said.

"When COPES is working with individuals and law enforcement is involved, we have almost a 99% diversion rate from criminal charges," she said. However, "I don't know how many we don't know about."

COPES clinicians are available to respond at the request of law enforcement 24/7, 365 days a year, but Bradley said only about 6% of the calls to which COPES responds in Tulsa County are at the request of law enforcement.

The overarching vision of the collaboration is that every Tulsan will get the right care with the right resources at the right time every time.

It's an issue every agency involved would like to see addressed, and all said that will come with the increased coordination among agencies that Marshall's position is intended to help facilitate.

"There’s a lot of programs for (Marshall) to get his grasp on, but ultimately we think he’ll be good at it," Lemery said. "The mental health crisis going on right now is something we take very seriously; we’re putting forth all of our efforts.

“There’s a lot of good people working on this and putting our brains together."

Working in the background is the Healthy Minds Policy Initiative, a statewide public policy think tank funded by the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation. The initiative seeks to transform the landscape of mental health in Oklahoma and is specifically tasked with bringing to fruition the 2018 Tulsa mental health study and plan, which called for a policy-focused initiative to build a culture of convening and problem-solving around mental health.

Deep engagement of top-level leaders is a key to significant change, Executive Director Zack Stoycoff said, adding that Tulsa is fortunate to have the attention and support of Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker and Mayor G.T. Bynum.

“We continually hear from residents, community partners and our first responders on the importance of prioritizing mental health services in Tulsa," Bynum said in a statement to the Tulsa World.

"During my time as mayor, we have expanded services to ensure those in a mental health crisis are met with kind, compassionate care and that appropriate services are available for those in need."

Tulsa certainly has many recent developments in which to take pride, Stoycoff said, including the implementation of a 911 mental health crisis call-diversion program, a one-stop crisis care center and an iPad pilot program that aims to immediately connect those in need with clinicians, but there is great growth to be had.

Since issues surrounding mental health have become more acute than ever in the past couple of years, now is not the time to coast, he said.

"Now is the time to double down on our partnerships, top-level leadership and resource allocation," Stoycoff said. "We’re hopeful that this new hire leads to improved coordination and use of mental health systems by and for police, as well as provides an additional point of contact for the community when mental health players are in need.

"It’s not on any one agency to solve these issues."