Tulsa police chief talks about assaults on officers, initiatives from his first seven months

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin touched on myriad topics Tuesday during a news conference in which he highlighted the dangers of policing and described several recent violent encounters.

Franklin took the opportunity to list several of his initiatives since he became police chief seven months ago. But first he noted that assaults on officers have increased 53% in the first half of 2020 compared to the first half of 2019 — up to 95 from 62.

He said he didn't have year-to-date data of assaults on officers prior to 2019 available to see if that metric is up in historical context or just from last year.

Statewide, there were 843 reported assaults on officers in 2019, which is the lowest number since 799 in 2015, according to OSBI uniform crime data. In Oklahoma, there were 918, 946 and 995 assaults on officers reported from 2016-2018, respectively.

"The Tulsa Police Department has experienced an increase in violence towards officers wearing a uniform," Franklin said. "Most of these violent assaults garner very little attention from the public, but they're something that we deal with on a daily basis and is real to us."

Nonetheless, Franklin said, Tulsa police continue to enjoy overwhelming support and respect from the community — even through 2020's civil unrest.