Tulsa police chief talks about assaults on officers, initiatives from his first seven months

Tulsa police chief talks about assaults on officers, initiatives from his first seven months

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin touched on myriad topics Tuesday during a news conference in which he highlighted the dangers of policing and described several recent violent encounters.

Franklin took the opportunity to list several of his initiatives since he became police chief seven months ago. But first he noted that assaults on officers have increased 53% in the first half of 2020 compared to the first half of 2019 — up to 95 from 62.

He said he didn't have year-to-date data of assaults on officers prior to 2019 available to see if that metric is up in historical context or just from last year.

Statewide, there were 843 reported assaults on officers in 2019, which is the lowest number since 799 in 2015, according to OSBI uniform crime data. In Oklahoma, there were 918, 946 and 995 assaults on officers reported from 2016-2018, respectively.

"The Tulsa Police Department has experienced an increase in violence towards officers wearing a uniform," Franklin said. "Most of these violent assaults garner very little attention from the public, but they're something that we deal with on a daily basis and is real to us."

Nonetheless, Franklin said, Tulsa police continue to enjoy overwhelming support and respect from the community — even through 2020's civil unrest.

Corey Jones

918-581-8359

corey.jones@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JonesingToWrite

Police Chief Wendell Franklin's first seven months

Police Chief Wendell Franklin highlighted these initiatives or happenings regarding his first seven months as police chief:

• created a communications unit to better address the public and increase social media focus

• developed a media specialist unit seeking to hire a public information officer from the media industry

• launched a community engagement unit for outreach, strategic planning and training curriculum

• redeployed supervisors to increase accountability, call safety and customer service.

• ***Officer accountability thru IA investigations***

• rebranded police vehicles with a fresh design

• dedicated a supervisor to oversee the department's mental health initiatives

• nearing finalization of an updated canine policy that emphasizes police dogs should be used for searching rather than apprehension

• endured mass retirements as a result of legislative changes to police pensions

Reported assaults on officers in Oklahoma

2019: 843

2018: 995

2017: 946

2016: 918

2015: 799

2014: 804

2013: 726

2012: 783

2011: 750

2010: 824

Source: OSBI's annual reports of uniform crime data

