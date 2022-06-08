Tulsa police chief gives new details of mass shooting response

A police officer who had just completed a traffic stop and a colleague patrolling in the area were the first law enforcement personnel to arrive at the scene of last week’s mass shooting on the campus of Saint Francis Hospital, Tulsa’s police chief said Wednesday.

“Probably 15 seconds after he finished the traffic stop, he’s back in his car, he’s put it into drive, and he pulls out and the tone goes out of a shooting,” said Chief Wendell Franklin, who did not identify the officers. “We kind of get used to that type of (call), and then it came out, ‘Shooting at the Natalie Building’ …

“And so … he can’t get on the radio because the dispatcher has come back on and started updating and saying, ‘You need to go to the second floor, this is an active shooting.’”

Franklin said the officer assigned to the traffic unit was taking his rifle out of his car when his colleague showed up.

“They looked at each other (and) … said, ‘Are you ready?’ And they just went,” Franklin said.

Four people were shot and killed in the June 1 shooting: Dr. Preston Phillips, 59; Dr. Stephanie Husen, 48; Amanda Glenn, 40; and William Love, 73. No others were shot, according to Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg.

Police say Michael Louis, 45, of Muskogee went to the Natalie Building determined to kill Phillips, whom he blamed for his ongoing back pain. Phillips had performed back surgery on Louis on May 19, and Louis went to the doctor’s office the day before the shooting for a follow-up visit.

Franklin said it was a miracle that more people weren’t shot inside the approximately 40,000-square-foot second-floor office complex, given that Louis was shooting indiscriminately.

“Within there, there are more than 100 doors. There are doors that open into a patient room or an exam room,” he said. “And then on the back side of that was another door that opened into a pod area that was closed off by doors.

“So he was obviously familiar with the site and knew which … area the doctor would be in.”

Based on witness accounts and a timeline created by police, law enforcement officials are confident that the shooter would have continued on his rampage had officers not arrived when they did, Franklin said.

Police say they received a 911 call at 4:52 p.m. and that the first officers arrived four minutes later.

Louis shot himself at 4:58 p.m., according to police.

“He recharged that weapon with the intent to continue killing people,” Franklin said. “We think the only reason why it stopped is because he had to make a choice of either engaging us in a gun battle or taking his own life.”

Louis discharged 30 rounds from his AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and seven rounds from a Smith & Wesson pistol as he made his way through the medical building, Franklin said.

Both guns were purchased legally.

“The shooter had — I think it was a 30-round magazine — that he had reloaded into the rifle,” Franklin said.

The Police Department plans to provide more details on the shooting once the investigation is complete, perhaps as early as the next few weeks, Franklin said.

“There is not really any reason to hold back information because … this guy is dead, so we don’t have to prosecute.”

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.