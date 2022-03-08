Tulsa Police celebrate more funding for efforts on rape kit backlog

Tulsa Police Department is celebrating the extension of funding to help its Special Victims Unit continue to address a years long backlog of untested sexual assault kits and help survivors find justice.

In 2018, Tulsa Police Department received a $1.5 million grant through the Bureau of Justice Assistance‘s Sexual Assault Initiative (SAKI), according to a TPD news release.

The funding allowed police to take inventory of past unsubmitted sexual assault kits for testing, investigate and prosecute cold cases, and provide support for sexual assault survivors. The grant also funded new employees who work closely with the sexual assault response team to improve officers’ efforts in Tulsa, police said.

The grant allowed for 772 unsubmitted sexual assault kits to be tested to completion, according to the post. As a result, criminal charges have been filed in two cases expected to go to trial this year, according to TPD.

In 2021 Tulsa Police Department got a $2 million extension to continue the SAKI project. This funding will allow TPD to test an additional 1,700 sexual assault kits over the next three years, the agency said.

By 2017, the problem of backlogged rape kits led then-Gov. Mary Fallin to sign an executive order creating a task force to combat the issue.

A four-tiered ranking system for the backlog of kits has helped TPD prioritize testing, TPD Lt. Darin Ehrenrich said in a previous interview, adding each kit costs more than $600 to test.

Police stated they will continue to partner with community agencies, train police on trauma and victim behavior, test unsubmitted sexual assault kits, and investigate and prosecute unsolved sexual assault cases.

Studies on sexual violence show that only around one-third of these crimes are even reported to police. Tulsa Police’s Special Victims Unit partners with Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS) to provide resources to survivors of sexual assault, police said.

For additional information and for answers on what to do if you are a victim of sexual assault, call 918-743-5763 or contact the Special Victims Unit directly at 918-596-9168, specialvictimsunit@cityoftulsa.org. To speak with the SVU advocate, call 918-596-9331.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.