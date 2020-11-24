 Skip to main content
Tulsa police arrest man in connection with deadly house party shooting

Tulsa police arrest man in connection with deadly house party shooting

112520-tul-nws-homarrestp1.jpg

Friday 

 Provided

Tulsa Police on Tuesday arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old at an Airbnb rental home over the weekend. 

Coryeion Vonquayvious, soon-to-be 20, was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint following interviews with Homicide and Crime Gun Unit detectives. He remains in the Tulsa County jail without bond under the last name Friday. 

Officers responded to the 1300 block of North Cheyenne Avenue about 10 p.m. Friday and found Desmond Clayton shot multiple times. He was hospitalized and later died, becoming Tulsa's 76th homicide victim of 2020. 

About 25 people were in the home for a party at the time and some witnesses were able to help police identify Vonquavious as a suspect. 

The investigation remains ongoing, according to a police news release. 

