A man has been arrested, accused of kidnapping his ex-wife Saturday afternoon, Tulsa Police report.

Police were called to investigate a missing person at 9100 E. 21st Street, around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Family members told police that the victim has disappeared from her home 7:40 a.m. the same morning. The family told officers they believed the woman's ex husband, Riley Starr, took her against her will.

Police say family members tracked the woman's phone and found it in the street. Police say the family members received disturbing texts when they asked about the woman's location.

An investigation led officers to The Meadow Apartments at 2905 S. 115 East Ave. During a door-to-door search, police say they located Starr holding the victim down in a living room. After entering the apartment, officers secured the victim and arrested Starr.

Police also arrested another suspect who police say was with Starr while the victim was being held.

Starr was arrested for kidnapping, making violent threats and larceny of an automobile. The second suspect was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police are still investigating if the second suspect took part in the kidnapping.

Starr is listed as a tribal member.