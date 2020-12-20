Tulsa Police: 18-year-old killed in city's 79th homicide of the year

Tulsa Police homicide detectives are investigating Sunday after a shooting at a local club holding a "private birthday party" ended with the death of an 18-year-old boy.

A news release from Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins says officers received a shots fired call around 1:20 a.m. at a club in the area of 2600 South Memorial Drive.

Watkins said the club was holding a "private birthday party that devolved into a shootout with multiple rounds fired."

Demarcos Rodriguez, 18, died from his injuries at a Tulsa hospital after reportedly being driven there from the club in a private vehicle. Watkins said a second person was shot in the leg, but did not provide an update on that person's condition.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677 (COPS.)