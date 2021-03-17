Tulsa pilot arrested after landing plane at Jones Riverside Airport with more than 100 pounds of meth, authorities allege

Investigators saw the plane land at Jones Riverside Airport about 8 p.m. and found that it was piloted by McNally, officials reported in the affidavit. They started a pilot certification inspection, and McNally gave them his pilot credentials. While the credentials were being verified, investigators asked him where he was coming from.

He said he came from Watonga after visiting his family but did not say he had been at Lake Havasu City first, according to the affidavit. Investigators asked why he did not say he was at Lake Havasu City, but he could not provide an explanation, according to the affidavit.

McNally reportedly became defensive and agitated, and investigators asked whether anyone had asked him to transport anything for them.

McNally declined investigators' request to search the plane, the affidavit says.

Before investigators could finish explaining that they were not "overly concerned" about marijuana, McNally said, "It's probably not marijuana in there," according to the affidavit.

"I don't want to get my head chopped off," he reportedly added.

After that, a Tulsa police officer had a police dog sniff the plane in a search for drugs, and the dog pointed them in the direction of the cargo door, according to the affidavit.