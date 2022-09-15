Tulsa operation was moving fentanyl, cocaine and fake Xanax, U.S. Attorney says after arrests

Federal investigators announced seven arrests in a Tulsa-based drug trafficking operation allegedly distributing fentanyl, cocaine and counterfeit Xanax.

Tristan Charles Barlow, 30, allegedly led the criminal operation, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

"Barlow and six coconspirators are alleged to have distributed deadly fentanyl, cocaine and thousands of counterfeit Xanax pills in the Northern District of Oklahoma and elsewhere," said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson in a news release. "My office will seek to hold these alleged drug traffickers accountable in a federal court.”

An investigation into Barlow's alleged drug trafficking organization also resulted in the arrests of Zachary Caughron, 30; Natalie Foutch, 20; Richard Markham, 35; Kolby Milford, 27; Christopher Ruff, 30; and Jacob Shoate, 21.

All seven face charges of drug conspiracy and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Agents and task force officers searched multiple residences, stash houses, a storage unit and two parcels of rural land, the release states. During the 10 searches, law enforcement located a tent at a residence with a pill press and ventilation system, thousands of pills, cash and 19 firearms, including three AR-15 rifles, an AK-47 and an Uzi machine gun.

The operation allegedly imported powdered clonazolam, among the benzodiazepines group of drugs, from Europe. The powder was used in the pill press to make counterfeit Xanax, which also contained meth, according to the release.

Prosecutors say Barlow reportedly provided his distributors anywhere from 10,000 pills weekly to 40,000 pills per week for sale within the Northern District of Oklahoma and elsewhere.

"In 2022, law enforcement conducted multiple controlled buys of the counterfeit Xanax pills, cocaine and fentanyl," according to the release. A source in Mexico reportedly supplied the fentanyl and cocaine.

The arrests and searches were conducted as part of Operation Hard Pressed, an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Assistant U.S. Attorney Ben Tonkin in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Video: Officials see wave of rainbow-colored fentanyl across 21 states